CWI names the Rising Stars Teams of the Tournaments for 2022 regional age-group Championships

Nathan Edward batting for Leeward Islands at Arnos Vale during the Rising Stars Under-19 Championship presented by Winlott

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) today named the three “Rising Stars Team of the Tournament” from the recent Rising Stars Under-19, Under-17 and Under-15 Championships.

Leeward Islands won the Rising Stars Under-19 Championship presented by Winlott which was played in St Vincent. The Windward Islands won the Rising Stars Under-17 Championship held in Trinidad and Barbados captured the Rising Stars Under-15 Championship which was hosted by the Grenada Cricket Association.

Six players feature on both the Under-17 and Under-19 teams of the tournament, left-handed allrounder Nathan Edward who also led the Leewards to the Rising Stars Under-19 Championship title, openers Rampertab Ramnath and Stephan Pascal, as well as batters Jordan Johnson, Joshua Dorne and Mavendra Dindyal.

Jordan and Edward were members of the West Indies Rising Stars U-19 team which played in the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup, hosted in the Caribbean by CWI earlier this year. Other members of that West Indies World Cup squad: batter Ackeem Auguste; allrounder Johann Layne; wicket-keeper Carlon Bowen-Tuckett; fast bowler Isai Thorne and off-spinner Onaje Amory were also named in the Rising Stars Under-19 Championship team of the tournament.

Vice President of CWI, Dr Kishore Shallow, congratulated the players on their selection and also spoke of the importance of investment in the Rising Stars Championships as part of CWI’s Future Stars cricket development programme across the region.

“On behalf of CWI, I want to congratulate all the players who have been named in the three Rising Stars Teams of the Tournament. This is a project we have implemented to add an additional incentive to the players’ pursuit of excellence and to help grow their self-confidence. It rewards the leading performers who have emerged from what were three high-quality tournaments,” Dr Shallow said.

“At CWI, we have strengthened the development of young players, and we have increased investment in related programmes. This year we welcomed the return of age-group red-ball and white-ball tournaments as part of our very busy Summer of Cricket.”

The Rising Stars age group Championships play a crucial role in the growth and development of the next generation of West Indian cricketers. The Championships are a key component in the system for identifying the West Indies U19 Men’s and Women’s teams. This provides the best opportunity to thrive and develop further with the goal of feeding into the West Indies Senior Men’s and Women’s teams.

Rising Stars Teams of the Tournaments:

Rising Stars Under-15 Team of the Tournament: Darrius Batoosingh, Navin Boodwah, Shem Sargeant, Kemar Dixon, Brendan Boodoo, Matthew Miller, Pajay Nelson, Akobi Crichlow-Byer, Arif Khan, R’Jai Gittens, Arun Gainda; 12th man: Jorden Charles

Rising Stars Under-17 Team of the Tournament: Stephan Pascal, Rampertab Ramnath, Jordan Johnson, Joshua Dorne, Orlando James, Nathan Sealy, Divonie Joseph, Micah McKenzie, Nathan Edward, Solomon Bascombe, Jatario Prescod; 12th man: Mavendra Dindyal

Rising Stars Under-19 Team of the Tournament: Stephan Pascal, Rampertab Ramnath, Jordan Johnson, Ackeem Auguste, Joshua Dorne, Tarrique Edward, Nathan Edward, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, Onaje Amory, Johann Layne, Isai Thorne; 12th man: Mavendra Dindyal

