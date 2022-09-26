Bath solidify top spot, Bullets fire back

MEDIA RELEASE

24 September, 2022

Visitors Bath United underlined their intent to capture the inaugural Antigua-Nevis Cup football tournament when they stormed back to subdue hosts Young Warriors 3-1 in the second round of matches to make it two wins in two matches on Saturday at the Pigotts Playing Field.

Home club Pigotts Bullets, who were beaten 2-0 by Bath on Friday’s first round of matches, ensured that they kept in the hunt for title honors by overpowering Young Lions of Old Road 3-0 in the first game of the doubleheader.

For the second successive night, the youthful Warriors let slip an early lead as they conceded a needless free-kick from which Bath equalized on the stroke of half-time through Venreece Richards’ precise left-footed lop into top corner from am acute angle on the right-hand side of the penalty area.

This after Warriors’ Jahvorn Joshua had pounced on loose ball inside the box to hit low past the Bath goalkeeper Vibert Stephen after 24 minutes.

Stephens made amends by giving the Nevisians the lead when he slotted home a 52nd-minute penalty awarded from a foul by a Warriors’ defender who was subsequently red-carded.

Forward Omarion Bartlette entrenched his position as top marksman when rifled in a stinging left-footer to take his tally to three goals in two matches.

Bath’s win meant they remain the only team with a 100 percent record and only needs a draw against Young Lions in Sunday’s concluding fixture.

Goals by Akeem Isaac, Casean Stevens, Elijah McDonald fired Bullets to their first win in two match to atone to fie Friday’s reversal against Bath at home.

Isaac netted midway through the first-half before converted a head and McDonald sealed the win with low drive into the far corner.

So Bath lead with six points followed by Young Lions and Bullets with three each and Young Warriors pointless.

The Antigua-Nevis Cup wraps on Sunday with a doubleheader comprising Bullets against Young Warriors @ 5:30pm and Young Lions entertaining Bath @ 7:30pm at Old Road Playing Field.

A presentation ceremony will follow afterwards.