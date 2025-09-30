CWI Announces Offer of West Indies Retainer Contracts

Top Performers and Rising Talent Identified

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announced that the Board of Directors has approved the recommendations for International Retainer Contracts for the 2025/26 season, which commences on October 1.

Contracts have been offered to both West Indies Men’s and Women’s players following the 2024/25 evaluation period, with selections based on performance and projected involvement in upcoming fixtures. This contract cycle also includes the continuation and expansion of multi-year agreements, designed to reward consistent performers, provide greater security, and strengthen CWI’s ability to retain top talent.

CWI’s Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, said:

“We have placed a premium on both current performance and long-term potential, while keeping a close eye on our broader strategy of building towards major global tournaments, in addition to ensuring stability for our top performers, and aligning our pathways with long-term success for West Indies cricket.”

West Indies Men’s Contracts 2025/26

Senior Men

Alick Athanaze Keacy Carty Roston Chase Justin Greaves Shai Hope Akeal Hosein Alzarri Joseph Shamar Joseph Brandon King Gudakesh Motie Rovman Powell Sherfane Rutherford Jayden Seales Romario Shepherd Jomel Warrican

Starter Contracts (Development)

Jewel Andrew Jediah Blades Johann Layne

Men’s Academy

Ackeem Auguste Ryan Bandoo Jediah Blades Rivaldo Clarke Mavendra Dindyal Giovonte Depeiza Nathan Edward Damel Evelyn Amari Goodridge Mbeki Joseph Johann Layne Zishan Motara Kelvin Pittman Renico Smith Carlon Tuckett

West Indies Women’s Contracts 2025/26

Senior Women

Aaliyah Alleyne Shemaine Campbelle Deandra Dottin ​ Afy Fletcher Jannillea Glasgow Shawnisha Hector Chinelle Henry Zaida James Qiana Joseph Hayley Matthews Ashmini Munisar Stafanie Taylor Karishma Ramharack

Starter Contracts (Development)

Jahzara Claxton Realeanna Grimmond

Women’s Academy

Abigail Bryce Asabi Callender NaiJanni Cumberbatch Shabika Gajanbi Brianna Harricharan Trishan Holder Djenaba Joseph Nyia Latchman Samara Ramnath Amrita Ramtahal Selena Ross Shunelle Sawh Steffie Soogrim Kate Wilmott

-ENDS-

Related