CWI Announces Offer of West Indies Retainer Contracts

Top Performers and Rising Talent Identified
ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announced that the Board of Directors has approved the recommendations for International Retainer Contracts for the 2025/26 season, which commences on October 1.
Contracts have been offered to both West Indies Men’s and Women’s players following the 2024/25 evaluation period, with selections based on performance and projected involvement in upcoming fixtures. This contract cycle also includes the continuation and expansion of multi-year agreements, designed to reward consistent performers, provide greater security, and strengthen CWI’s ability to retain top talent.
CWI’s Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, said:
“We have placed a premium on both current performance and long-term potential, while keeping a close eye on our broader strategy of building towards major global tournaments, in addition to ensuring stability for our top performers, and aligning our pathways with long-term success for West Indies cricket.”
West Indies Men’s Contracts 2025/26
Senior Men
- Alick Athanaze
- Keacy Carty
- Roston Chase
- Justin Greaves
- Shai Hope
- Akeal Hosein
- Alzarri Joseph
- Shamar Joseph
- Brandon King
- Gudakesh Motie
- Rovman Powell
- Sherfane Rutherford
- Jayden Seales
- Romario Shepherd
- Jomel Warrican
Starter Contracts (Development)
- Jewel Andrew
- Jediah Blades
- Johann Layne
Men’s Academy
- Ackeem Auguste
- Ryan Bandoo
- Jediah Blades
- Rivaldo Clarke
- Mavendra Dindyal
- Giovonte Depeiza
- Nathan Edward
- Damel Evelyn
- Amari Goodridge
- Mbeki Joseph
- Johann Layne
- Zishan Motara
- Kelvin Pittman
- Renico Smith
- Carlon Tuckett
West Indies Women’s Contracts 2025/26
Senior Women
- Aaliyah Alleyne
- Shemaine Campbelle
- Deandra Dottin
- Afy Fletcher
- Jannillea Glasgow
- Shawnisha Hector
- Chinelle Henry
- Zaida James
- Qiana Joseph
- Hayley Matthews
- Ashmini Munisar
- Stafanie Taylor
- Karishma Ramharack
Starter Contracts (Development)
- Jahzara Claxton
- Realeanna Grimmond
Women’s Academy
- Abigail Bryce
- Asabi Callender
- NaiJanni Cumberbatch
- Shabika Gajanbi
- Brianna Harricharan
- Trishan Holder
- Djenaba Joseph
- Nyia Latchman
- Samara Ramnath
- Amrita Ramtahal
- Selena Ross
- Shunelle Sawh
- Steffie Soogrim
- Kate Wilmott
-ENDS-
Discover more from SKN PULSE
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.