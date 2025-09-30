Sports

CWI Announces Offer of West Indies Retainer Contracts

Pulse Administrator
2 Min Read
img 1748

Top Performers and Rising Talent Identified

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announced that the Board of Directors has approved the recommendations for International Retainer Contracts for the 2025/26 season, which commences on October 1. 

Contracts have been offered to both West Indies Men’s and Women’s players following the 2024/25 evaluation period, with selections based on performance and projected involvement in upcoming fixtures. This contract cycle also includes the continuation and expansion of multi-year agreements, designed to reward consistent performers, provide greater security, and strengthen CWI’s ability to retain top talent.

CWI’s Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, said:

“We have placed a premium on both current performance and long-term potential, while keeping a close eye on our broader strategy of building towards major global tournaments, in addition to ensuring stability for our top performers, and aligning our pathways with long-term success for West Indies cricket.”

West Indies Men’s Contracts 2025/26

Senior Men

  1. Alick Athanaze
  2. Keacy Carty
  3. Roston Chase
  4. Justin Greaves
  5. Shai Hope
  6. Akeal Hosein
  7. Alzarri Joseph
  8. Shamar Joseph
  9. Brandon King
  10. Gudakesh Motie
  11. Rovman Powell
  12. Sherfane Rutherford
  13. Jayden Seales
  14. Romario Shepherd
  15. Jomel Warrican

Starter Contracts (Development) 

  1. Jewel Andrew
  2. Jediah Blades
  3. Johann Layne

Men’s Academy

  1. Ackeem Auguste
  2. Ryan Bandoo
  3. Jediah Blades
  4. Rivaldo Clarke
  5. Mavendra Dindyal
  6. Giovonte Depeiza
  7. Nathan Edward
  8. Damel Evelyn
  9. Amari Goodridge
  10. Mbeki Joseph
  11. Johann Layne
  12. Zishan Motara
  13. Kelvin Pittman
  14. Renico Smith
  15. Carlon Tuckett

West Indies Women’s Contracts 2025/26

Senior Women

  1. Aaliyah Alleyne
  2. Shemaine Campbelle
  3. Deandra Dottin ​ 
  4. Afy Fletcher
  5. Jannillea Glasgow
  6. Shawnisha Hector
  7. Chinelle Henry
  8. Zaida James
  9. Qiana Joseph
  10. Hayley Matthews
  11. Ashmini Munisar
  12. Stafanie Taylor
  13. Karishma Ramharack

 Starter Contracts (Development) 

  1. Jahzara Claxton
  2. Realeanna Grimmond

 Women’s Academy

  1. Abigail Bryce
  2. Asabi Callender
  3. NaiJanni Cumberbatch
  4. Shabika Gajanbi
  5. Brianna Harricharan
  6. Trishan Holder
  7. Djenaba Joseph
  8. Nyia Latchman
  9. Samara Ramnath
  10. Amrita Ramtahal
  11. Selena Ross
  12. Shunelle Sawh
  13. Steffie Soogrim
  14. Kate Wilmott

-ENDS-

Discover more from SKN PULSE

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Share this Article
Previous Article img 1730 Nevis Showcases First Age-Friendly City Status with Seniors’ Month Celebrations
Next Article HonBrandinparliament scaled NIA Taking Added Measures to Safeguard Camp’s Spring Water Supply, says Minister Brand
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
Register Lost your password?

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy