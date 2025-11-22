CRICKET WEST INDIES ANNOUNCES SQUAD FOR THREE MATCH TEST SERIES AGAINST NEW ZEALAND

HIGHLIGHTS

Experienced Fast Bowler Kemar Roach recalled to the squad for what is expected to be a challenging series.

Ojay Shields earns maiden call-up, with Kavem Hodge making his return to the team.

Alzarri Joseph and Shamar Joseph ruled out of action for the remainder of the year as they continue rehabilitation from injuries sustained earlier this year.

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced its 15-member squad for the December 1-21, three-test series against New Zealand in Christchurch, Wellington and Mount Maunganui.

With Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph both rehabilitating from injuries sustained earlier this year, and therefore forced to miss this series, veteran fast bowler Kemar Roach has been recalled, bolstering an inexperienced fast-bowling unit featuring maiden call-up, Ojay Shields.

Shields and Roach were among several players to have recently completed a rigorous two-week high-performance camp in Antigua, in preparation for the highly anticipated series where playing surfaces are expected to be conducive to pace-bowling.

Kavem Hodge makes his return to the regional squad on the back of his previous success against pace, while Khary Pierre has been excluded with spin-bowling not expected to have a major impact over the three-match series.

CWI’s Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, spoke to focused preparation for the tour and the intentional efforts to ensure that this squad is one of the best-prepared groups for an away tour to New Zealand.

“New Zealand has traditionally been one of the toughest places for any touring side, which is why strong emphasis has been placed on targeted preparation. The recent high-performance camp here in Antigua was designed to replicate, as closely as possible, the conditions we expect to face, particularly the pace-friendly surfaces.”

West Indies Batter Kavem Hodge prepares at Camp in Antigua

“That level of intentional preparation, combined with the advantage of several squad members already in New Zealand for the white-ball portion of the tour gaining valuable time to acclimate, means this group goes into this series as well-prepared as any West Indies squad to tour there in recent years.”

=Those traveling from the Caribbean joined the rest of the squad already in New Zealand on November 20, giving them considerable time to become acclimatised and take part in a two-day warm-up match against a New Zealand XI in Lincoln, Christchurch.

The series forms part of the 2025-2027 ICC World Test Championship and will be the West Indies’ final fixture for 2025.

West Indies Test Squad to New Zealand:

Roston Chase (Captain)

Jomel Warrican (Vice- Captain)

Alick Athanaze

John Campbell

Tagenarine Chanderpaul

Justin Greaves

Kavem Hodge

Shai Hope

Tevin Imlach

Brandon King

Johann Layne

Anderson Phillip

Kemar Roach

Jayden Seales

Ojay Shields

Team Management Unit (TMU)

Head Coach: Daren Sammy

Manager: Rawl Lewis

Assistant Coach (Batting): Floyd Reifer

Assistant Coach (Bowling): Ravi Rampaul

Assistant Coach (Fielding): Rayon Griffith

Physiotherapist: Dr Denis Byam

Mental Skills/Performance Coach: Krisnan Hurdle

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Darc Browne

Massage Therapist: Fitzbert Alleyne

Performance Analyst: Avenesh Seetaram

Content & Media Officer: Jerome Foster

FULL TOUR SCHEDULE (Caribbean Time)

Two-Day Warm-Up Match: November 25-26, Lincoln, Christchurch

1st Test: 1-5 December 2025 – Hagley Oval, Christchurch @6pm AST/5pm in Jamaica

2nd Test: 9-13 December 2025 – Basin Reserve, Wellington @6pm AST/5pm in Jamaica

3rd Test: 17-21 December 2025 – Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui @6pm AST/5pm in Jamaica