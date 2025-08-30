CURRICULUM DEVELOPMENT UNIT HOSTS BACK TO SCHOOL WORKSHOPS 

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Friday, August 29, 2025:​ Teachers from primary and secondary schools in St. Kitts who were selected based on their disciplines and grade levels participated in a series of two-day workshops hosted by the Curriculum Development Unit in the Ministry of Education.

Coordinators of the workshops gave brief insights

Mrs. Ornella Halliday-Bacchus explained why there is a need for a workshop on the Key Stage Assessment of Learning (KAL) which is currently administered on the grades 4 and 6 classes in the primary schools.

“KAL is a national assessment which is administered on grades 4 and 6 in the subject areas of Language Arts and Mathematics. Our sessions this morning were to refresh the teachers’ memory of what is expected of them, and what the KAL is about and reorient the new teachers on the process.”

ICT Curriculum Coordinator at CDU Ms. Merellia Delsol, communicated

“Our teachers assembled today to review a common SBA question in IT. This session is meant to ensure that when the teachers enter the classrooms in September, they do so with consistency, and confidence in order to guide the students through the SBA process.”

Director of the Alliance Francaise de St. Kitts and Nevis, and facilitator for the Training Program for Secondary School French Teachers, Madame Lucille Caulliez elucidated,

“The Training is organized by the Ministry of Education and the Alliance Francaise of St. Kitts and Nevis. The main objective of the training is to enhance motivation in learning Modern Languages, especially French. The course is designed to equip the teachers with the theoretical frameworks and practical strategies that support a dynamic and student-centered teaching. The key components of the trainings are the CEFR (the Common European Framework of Reference of Languages. It’s a very useful tool to structure learning objectives to assess progress and to prepare the students for the DELF: the internationally recognized French Diploma made by the French Ministry of Education. We are also looking at the communicative and the action-oriented approach that prioritize meaningful interaction, real life tasks and also learner autonomy. And finally, the teachers are learning how to design activities foster engagement and deepens language acquisition.”

Director of CDU Mrs. Amanda Serrant Edmead expressed,

“At the Curriculum Development Unit, we are committed to providing support to teachers both in curriculum development and curriculum implementation. This is a culmination of all the work that we have done throughout the year in assessment, French pedagogy, and in the curriculum for kindergarten to grade 2.”

-30-

Related