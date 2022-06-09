Four Nevisians In Leeward Islands Women’s Team
By: T. Chapman
Four Nevisians are presently in Guyana representing the Leeward Islands Women’s Cricket team in the Women’s T-20 series.
The players are Saneldo Willett, Melicia Clarke, Rozel Liburd and Arsheena Freeman.
Willett is the Vice-Captain of the team.
Two Kittitian players are also touring Guyana with the Leewards, Davanna Claxton and Tynetta Mckoy.
The women’s T-20 series which is hosted by the West Indies Cricket Board, bowled off in Guyana on Tuesday 7th June.
The full squad reads:
Shawnisha Hector (Captain)
Saneldo Willett (Vice-Captain)
Melicia Clarke
Amanda Edwards
Terez Parker (Wicketkeeper)
Jenisen Richards
Davanna Elisa Claxton
Tynetta McKoy
Rozel Liburd
Sidella Bellot
Arsheena Freeman
Tonya Martin
Tiffany Thorpe
Rosalie Dolabaille
Reserves
Kimberly Anthony
Keshanna Huggins
Jessica Hall