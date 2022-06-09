Four Nevisians In Leeward Islands Women’s Team

By: T. Chapman

Four Nevisians are presently in Guyana representing the Leeward Islands Women’s Cricket team in the Women’s T-20 series.

The players are Saneldo Willett, Melicia Clarke, Rozel Liburd and Arsheena Freeman.

Willett is the Vice-Captain of the team.

Two Kittitian players are also touring Guyana with the Leewards, Davanna Claxton and Tynetta Mckoy.

The women’s T-20 series which is hosted by the West Indies Cricket Board, bowled off in Guyana on Tuesday 7th June.

The full squad reads:

Shawnisha Hector (Captain)

Saneldo Willett (Vice-Captain)

Melicia Clarke

Amanda Edwards

Terez Parker (Wicketkeeper)

Jenisen Richards

Davanna Elisa Claxton

Tynetta McKoy

Rozel Liburd

Sidella Bellot

Arsheena Freeman

Tonya Martin

Tiffany Thorpe

Rosalie Dolabaille

Reserves

Kimberly Anthony

Keshanna Huggins

Jessica Hall