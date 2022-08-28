Cricket: Nevisian U19 Rising Stars Shine In Regional Final For Leewards

By: Staff Reporter

Carlon Bowen-Tuckett and Onaje Amory played pivotal roles in the Leeward Islands gaining championship honours in the finals against Barbados in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Amory was the lead wicket taker in the first innings and Bowen-Tuckett scored a half century, (68).

Onaje stamped his authority early against Barbados. He took advantage on the opening day and had Barbados under pressure.

Amory stepped up big with a spell of off-spin with figures of 24.4-7-84-4 as Barbados declared on 279-8 in 80.4 overs. The Nevisian spin bowler didn’t bowl in the second innings since Captain Bowen-Tuckett used an all pace attack to secure bowling points.

With the score at 81/3, Bowen-Tuckett played second fiddle to the inform Jewel Andrew. His temperament made it possible for the Leewards to secure batting points, having reached 250 in 110 overs.

The Bowen-Tuckett and Andrew partnership was worth 72-runs. The Antiguan all-rounder made 56. Tuckett also had another substantial partnership with Nathan Edward worth 41.

He lost his wicket when the score was 239. He made 68 off of 200 balls, hitting just two, (4s).

Bowen-Tuckett also took three catches, 1 in the first innings and 2 in the second innings.

Spin bowler, Onaje Amory took the most wickets in the tournament, 18.