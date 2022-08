The St. Kitts-Nevis Patriots are the first ever champions of the 6ixty Men’s competition which was hosted at Warner Park.

Chasing a total of 85 set by the Trinbago Knight Riders, the Patriots took home the title with 2 balls to spare. Christopher Gayle hit a boundary to secure the title.

Skipper Evin Lewis top scored with 32.

Scores: Knight Riders – 84/6, Patriots – 85/3.

SKN Patriots won by 3 wickets with 2 balls remaining.