Leeward Islands crowned CWI Rising Stars Under-19 Champions

It Was Ding Dong Battle – Barbados U19 vs Leewards U19: Drawn Game: Leewards 2022 Champions!!

Edward Nathan, the lone St. Maarten player in the Leewards U19, was the real hero for his team in their second innings. With a defiant 11 not out off 55 balls, he ensured Leewards held on to a draw to claim the CWI Rising Stars U19 Championship.

The Leewards, who needed 106 to win the final from a minimum of 26 overs on the third and last day, were off to a rocky start, losing wickets quickly.

Requiring a further 78 runs at the beginning of the mandatory 15 overs with six wickets in hand, Barbados tightened the grip on the Leewards.

Left-arm spinner Nathan Sealy brought Barbados right back into the game, snatching six for ten from 14 overs.

In the penultimate over when fellow left-arm spinner Devon Stevenson found Nathan Edward’s edge, Sealy failed to hold on to a sharp chance at slip.

At the end of play, Leewards were 51/9 with 28 overs bowled. Nathan Edward 11 not out and Onaje Amory, who faced six deliveries not out on 0.

Leewards gained a total of nine points to secure Championship honours. Barbados gained 7.8 points.

Click for summarized scores