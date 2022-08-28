Leeward Islands crowned CWI Rising Stars Under-19 Champions

Leeward Islands crowned CWI Rising Stars Under-19 Champions

Advertise With SKN PULSE

It Was Ding Dong Battle – Barbados U19 vs Leewards U19: Drawn Game: Leewards 2022 Champions!!

Edward Nathan, the lone St. Maarten player in the Leewards U19, was the real hero for his team in their second innings. With a defiant 11 not out off 55 balls, he ensured Leewards held on to a draw to claim the CWI Rising Stars U19 Championship.

The Leewards, who needed 106 to win the final from a minimum of 26 overs on the third and last day, were off to a rocky start, losing wickets quickly.

Advertise With SKN PULSE

Requiring a further 78 runs at the beginning of the mandatory 15 overs with six wickets in hand, Barbados tightened the grip on the Leewards.

Left-arm spinner Nathan Sealy brought Barbados right back into the game, snatching six for ten from 14 overs.

Related Posts

Amoree Jones Stars For Leewards: Leewards Beat Guyana By…

CPL PRESENTS APPROXIMATELY 1,500 TICKETS FOR YOUNG STUDENTS…

West Indies Rising Stars Under 15 Championship bowls off in…

In the penultimate over when fellow left-arm spinner Devon Stevenson found Nathan Edward’s edge, Sealy failed to hold on to a sharp chance at slip.

At the end of play, Leewards were 51/9 with 28 overs bowled. Nathan Edward 11 not out and Onaje Amory, who faced six deliveries not out on 0.

Leewards gained a total of nine points to secure Championship honours. Barbados gained 7.8 points.

Click for summarized scores

Share
More Stories

Master Ermin Moise appointed acting judge for Nevis Circuit

Severance Packages For Lutron Employees

Anguilla: Duty and Tax Removed From Select Essential Food…

1 of 2,103
error: Our Content Is protected !!

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy