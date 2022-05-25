Clarke and Willett hit half-centuries in Leewards Women’s Trials

By: T. Chapman

Promising Nevisian Women Cricketers, Melicia Clarke and Saneldo Willett starred in the Leeward Islands female Cricket trials matches played in Antigua on Monday and Tuesday of this week.

In two matches, Clarke amassed 127 runs and bagged 6 wickets. She scored 42 runs and picked up 3 wickets in the first encounter. In game-two, Clarke top scored with 85, Willett joined the party with a knock of 73 not out.

Both were among the wickets with Clarke picking up 3 and Willett one.

Willett captained one of the teams while Shawnisha Hector of Antigua captained the other team.

Rozel Liburd of Nevis also had figures of 3/18 and 1/41.

SUMMARIZED SCORES:

Game one –played Monday 23rd May

Team 1: 114 all out in 30.1 overs: A. Edwards 24; A. Cornelius 16T. Mc Koy 3 for 15; Rozel Liburd 3 for 18; Melecia Clarke 2 for 13



Team 2: 115 for 5: Melecia Clarke 42; Rozel Liburd 16*; D. Claxton 13*

J. Richards 2 for 17; S. Bellot 2 for 28; S. Hector 1 for 4





Game two –played Tuesday 24th May

Summarized scores: Team 1: 245 all out in 47.2 overs: D. Claxton 47; A. Freeman 45; T. McKoy 40; S. Hector 31

L. Edwards 4 for 16; Melicia Clarke 3 for 27, Saneldo Willet 1 for 9



Team 2: 241 for 8 in 50 overs: Melecia Clarke 85; Saneldo Willet 73*; A. Edwards 23

S. Hector 3 for 22; Rozel Liburd 1 for 41



