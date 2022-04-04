ST KITTS CRICKET ASSOCIATION RECEIVES ADVANCED BOWLING MACHINES

L-R: SKCA President Dennis Phillip thanks CWI President Richard “Ricky” Skerritt while accepting the bowling machine.

Sourced Information: SKNIS

The St. Kitts Cricket Association (SKCA) received a donation of three advanced bowling machines from Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, as part of the legacy from hosting Group Stage matches of this year’s ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

At a brief handover ceremony at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium, CWI President Richard “Ricky” Skerritt, presented the machines to SKCA President Dennis Phillip.

“To be able to prepare cricketers at all ages and to make sure that cricketers around the Caribbean can get the kind of preparation that they deserve from the kind of high-performance input from our coaches, CWI has been on a programme to strengthen our coaching network and this small gift is really just a small part of that,” Mr. Skerritt stated.

He added that “cricket will not regain its level of excellence just by accident. It needs associations like cricket associations and Departments of Sport in governments all across the region along with support from Cricket West Indies and the various territorial boards to make it happen. We have to partner and we have to produce the support, the investment, the technology and the equipment wherever we can. That’s why this equipment is so timely.”

In response, SKCA President Phillip expressed deep appreciation for the bowling machines.

“Our plan is to actually place two of these machines in the St. Kitts Cricket Academy so that the programme which was recently launched by the cricket academy can go from strength to strength. The other one of course would be utilized at the Conaree Cricket Centre where we have practices regularly and possibly shared with other venues around the island,” Mr. Phillip said.

He described the relationship with Cricket West Indies as “very good” and expressed a desire to improve cooperation and collaborations.

The bowling machines are among the most modern and technological of their kind. A similar presentation will be made to the Nevis Cricket Association.