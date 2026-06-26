CHILD MONTH 41 CULMINATION HIGHLIGHTS THE THEMEOF HEALTHY LIFESTYLES WITH A GRAND PARADE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Friday, June 26, 2026: The Early Childhood Development Unit (ECDU) brought the 41st anniversary Child Month celebration to a festive close with a grand parade through the streets of Basseterre on Friday, June 26.



Ms. Kimona Browne, Director of the Early Childhood Development Unit, expressed gratitude for the month’s achievements.



“I would like to extend my appreciation to the Ministry of Education, parents, staff, and the public for all your support during Child Month 41. Thank you.”



Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Minister of Education, extended commendations to Early Childhood Development Unit,



“I want to commend the Early Childhood Development Unit for putting on another successful Child Month. All activities were well executed. The theme for this year, Fueling Our Bodies with the Best, showcases the need for good nutrition, movement, rest, and all the important elements that will help a child grow into an adult. From the Ministry of Education, we are pleased to lend support to Early Childhood in all the areas we have been working on, keeping Early Childhood Development in St. Kitts and Nevis as a model country for Early Childhood Development Programme, and we are honoured every year to showcase this part.”



This year’s Child Month celebration captured the importance of helping children develop healthy habits that support their physical, mental, and emotional well-being.



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