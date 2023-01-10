6 Air Traffic Control Trainees to undergo Four Months Practical Simulator in Trinidad

BASSETERRE, St. KITTS – Janaury 6, 2023 – The St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) sent off six (6) Air Traffic Control Trainees to undergo a Four (4) Months Practical Simulator in Trinidad.

The names of all six (6) trainees are Zuwena Bennett, Shahid Berty, Rayshawn Allen, Andrunique Stapleton, Raheem Phipps and Ahisha Herbert.

A Certificate of Completion will be rewarded upon completion of the course.

SCASPA wishes success in thier endeavours and a safe flight with Pilot Elvis Webster; Transanguilla.

Sourced Information: SCASPA

