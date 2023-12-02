Catalyzing Climate Revolution: Prime Minister Drew Joined Other Leaders for Ambitious Moonshots at COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum

Dubai, UAE, December 2, 2023, (Press Secretary, PMOSKN)- Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew joined an assembly of esteemed leaders who converged on December 1st to ignite radical discussions shaping the world’s climate narrative at the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum, held under the theme “Ambitious Moonshots for a Sustainable Future”.



Accompanied by his esteemed colleagues, the Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas, Hon. Konris Maynard, and Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Prime Minister Drew affirmed the imperative for resolute global action, underscoring the criticality of equitable climate solutions. Embracing the United Arab Emirates (UAE) groundbreaking approach, the forum harnessed multi-stakeholder engagement to advance the COP28 Presidential Action Agenda, promoting net-zero initiatives and nature-positive goals.



Distinguished figures from diverse sectors, including business, philanthropy, and global governance, convened to explore the transformative potential of ‘moonshot’ endeavors in precipitating revolutionary climate strides. These discussions, guided by the COP28 Action Agenda, emphasized expediting energy transition, revamping climate finance, prioritizing nature-centric actions, and championing inclusivity.



The forum, expertly moderated by Ms. Anousheh Ansari, CEO of XPRIZE, epitomized a collaborative push for actionable climate solutions. Prime Minister Drew’s closing remarks resonated, heralding an inspiring call for climate equity and justice, encapsulating the plight of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) bearing disproportionate climate burdens.



“This Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum embodies the necessary drive and desire for real climate action that we must harness”, Prime Minister Drew stated as he delivered the closing remarks at the forum, “I’m proud to join this panel to push for forceful and deliberate global action to ensure islands which give its earth its glow can continue to not just survive but thrive. In the words of the Chair of AOSIS “Islands have been shouldering the climate impacts of those who have failed to shoulder their responsibilities,” and so our demand here at COP28 is the pursuit of climate equity and justice”.



Acknowledging the UAE’s 52nd Union Day celebrated on December 2nd, Dr. Drew lauded Dubai’s visionary ‘moonshot’ achievements, illustrating their triumph as a testament to collective determination. He juxtaposed this against his administration’s own vision, outlining a resolute plan to position Saint Kitts and Nevis as a Caribbean leader in sustainability, innovation, and climate ambition.



“The story of Dubai specifically and the UAE generally, in my estimation, has been one of moonshots. And today, I cannot think of a more fitting location for us to design and drive new ‘moonshots for a sustainable future’”, he stated, “Karl Von Clausewitz, the noted Prussian military strategist once said that ‘there are times when the greatest daring is the greatest wisdom’. I believe this is such a time, and we have no time to lose. This is why our Sustainable Island State Agenda prioritizes food security, water security, the circular economy, sustainability industry, resilient housing, climate-smart healthcare, social protection, and securing the energy transition. Our ability to realize this moonshot for a Sustainable Island State rests foundationally on investments in the energy transition”.



Eminent speakers including His Excellency Surangel Whipps, Jr., President of the Republic of Palau; Dr. Mo Ibrahim, Founder of Mo Ibrahim Foundation; Mr. Lawrence Lien, Co-founder and Founding CEO of Asia Philanthropy Circle; and Ms. Tokunboh Ishmael, Co-founder of Alitheia Capital also galvanized the audience with their insightful contributions.



The COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum defied convention, challenging global perspectives to expedite revolutionary climate innovations. This collective effort is a testament to the unwavering commitment toward a sustainable future, epitomizing the urgency and wisdom in pursuing daring endeavors for planetary well-being.

