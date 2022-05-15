Charlestown Primary School 2022 Relay Champions

By: Staff Writer

Charlestown Primary School are the first ever winners of the Rams Primary School Relay Championship which was held at the Kim Collins Stadium in St. Kitts on Sunday.

They copped 13 medals: 6 Gold, 4 Silver and 3 Bronze. This is their second major win in less than a month. In April, CPS won the Inter-Primary Schools Championship for the third consecutive year.

The runners up in the Rams sponsored Primary School Relay Championship were the Dr. William Connor Primary School and the Sandy Point Primary School.

CPS was one of four Nevis schools participating in the Championship which comprised of 20 schools. The four Nevis schools competing all placed in the top ten. The Joycelyn Liburd Primary School finished in 4th place with 6 medals, St. Thomas Primary School placed 6th and the Ivor Walters Primary School finished in 8th place.

