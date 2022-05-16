Police Probe Suspected Drowning of Dieppe Bay resident

Police on St. Kitts are probing the death of a 52-year-old Dieppe Bay resident to determine the circumstances surrounding his demise.

Dead is Dashnel Harvey who is suspected of drowning in the area.

In a brief statement to reporters, the Police Force’s Public Relations Department indicated that they have not determined the full extent of the man’s death. Investigations are still ongoing.

The incident occurred Friday (May 13) morning at Dieppe Bay.