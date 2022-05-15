June 23 election for Grenada

NNP Leader, Prime Minister Mitchell and NDP Leader Dickon Mitchell

Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell last night announced June 23 as the date for general elections in Grenada. His ruling New National Party (NNP) is seeking a third consecutive term in office.

The announcement was made at NNP’s campaign rally last night.

Nomination day will be June 1.



Prime Minister Mitchell also announced that he advised the Governor-General to dissolve the National Assembly on Monday, May 16th and provide the Writ for Elections on Tuesday.

Law enforcement officials will vote on June, 20th.



The last general election was held in 2018, and the NNP swept the polls, winning all 15 seats in the Parliament.

