CDU HOSTS INVIGILATION TRAINING FOR OECS EARLY  READING AND MATHEMATICS ASSESSMENT

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Tuesday, May 20, 2025: The Curriculum Development Unit (CDU) hosted an invigilation training session at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College on Tuesday, 20th May 2025. The training aimed to prepare invigilators for the OECS Early Reading and Early Mathematics Assessment that will be conducted later this month. 

“Here today, we have teachers not only from grade 2 but also reading intervention teachers and other class teachers who will be assisting in invigilating the assessment in the classrooms. Because it is a standardized assessment which is done across the OECS, we are trying to level the playing field so that everyone will give the same instructions and no child is favoured over another. That is why we are having the training, so that everyone is on the same page, understanding what is expected of them as an invigilator in the classroom.”

The OECS Early Reading and Early Mathematics Assessment targets students in grade 2 and is designed to provide critical data to inform teaching and learning strategies in the region.

