14 retirees showered with gratitude for contribution to health care on Nevis

Photo caption: Ms Latoya Jeffers, Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs at the Nevis Nurses Association Annual Awards Gala and Dinner in collaboration with the Ministry of Health in the Nevis Island Administration at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park Conference Centre on May 14, 2022

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 17, 2022) — Fourteen persons in the health care system on Nevis were publicly honoured by the Nevis Nurses Association for their contribution to health care on Nevis at its Annual Awards Gala and Dinner which was held in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) on May 14, 2022, at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park Conference Centre.

During the ceremony, Ms. Latoya Jeffers, Assistant Secretary in the Ministry, in her remarks on behalf of Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister of Health, thanked the health care professionals for their dedication to serving others.

“Tonight, we celebrate our workers for the investment they have made in health care. All of you have served the island of Nevis well, and you are symbolic of our country’s motto: ‘Country Above Self.’ There are no words that I can give to accurately describe the gratitude and appreciation that we have for the service you have given.

Photo caption: Mrs. Simone Harris, President of the Nevis Nurses Association at the Nevis Nurses Association Annual Awards Gala and Dinner in collaboration with the Ministry of Health in the Nevis Island Administration at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park Conference Centre on May 14, 2022

“We are so fortunate to have had you with us for all these years. You will be deeply missed. I salute you and celebrate you for your selflessness,” she said.

Ms. Jeffers quoted German-born theoretical physicist Albert Einstein as saying “Only a life lived in service to others is worth living,” citing that the retirees’ lives are worth living because they have given a substantial part of their lives to Nevis.

“The Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs is thankful that you have lived a great portion of your life in service to our people. You have made lifetime impressions on the many clients and patients you encountered. You will always be remembered for your hard work throughout the years. You have gone above and beyond to serve many individuals. Thank you for your dedication to the team,” she said.

The assistant secretary wished them well on their retirement.

Photo caption: A section of the 14 awardees at the Nevis Nurses Association Annual Awards Gala and Dinner in collaboration with the Ministry of Health in the Nevis Island Administration at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park Conference Centre on May 14, 2022

“Now that you are retired, the nurturing, warmth and care you gave to so many can now be directed towards yourselves. You have climbed to the top of the mountain and it is now time to enjoy the view. Congratulations on your achievement and happy retirement!” she said.

Ms. Jeffers stated that she felt honoured to be in the company of “heroes” as she praised the 14 awardees.

“Health care professionals dispense comfort, compassion and care without even a prescription. You are a unique kind. Your insatiable need to care for others is your greatest strength. I am honoured and humbled to be in the company of heroes this evening,” she said.

While presenting the opening remarks, Mrs. Simone Harris, President of the Nevis Nurses Association, congratulated all the awardees for their contributions to health care.

To the nurses among them, some of whom had returned to assist, Nurse Harris stated that everyone had a unique style and would be greatly missed. She thanked them for their guidance and wisdom.

“Retirement signals a new journey in one’s life. Hopefully for our retirees it would be rest, relaxation and reflection. We are thankful for your service. Your absence in the service will create a void which can never be filled. Each of you have your own unique style…

“We truly need them in our workforce. Their guidance and encouragement have left a great impression on us and for that we will be forever thankful. I would repeat again, your space cannot be filled for you are unique.

“We celebrate you. We love you. We miss you. We say thanks to you. Thanks for paving the way for us. You’ve blazed the trail and you need some rest. Unfortunately, some cannot have that rest yet but you’ll get that rest, and there’s a quote for retirement, it says ‘Good-bye tension; hello pension.’ For some persons ‘It’s hello pension’ but pension is off because they are still in the workforce and we are thankful for that, and with that I say cheers to our retirees,” she said.

The retirees are Nurse Jacqueline Jeffers Glasford with 40 years of service; Miriam Freeman, Nursing Attendant at the Flamboyant Nursing Home with 16 years of service; Nurse Joyah Walters with 29 years of service; Ms. Patricia Flemming with 54 years of service in Community Health Care; Nurse Jacqueline Dore with 36 years of service; Nurse Bernadette Jeffers with 41 years of service; Nursing Assistant Garrilyn Saunders, with 16 years of service; Ms. Martina Quailey, Elderly Care Provider at the Flamboyant Nursing Home for 17 years of service; Mrs. Judith Franklin, Home Care Provider, for 13 years at the Flamboyant Nursing Home; Nurse Ermine Jeffers with 40 years of service; Dr. Judy Nisbett with 41 years of service in Public Health; Ms. Delicia Julius, served 15 years as a counsellor; Mr. Glenford Herbert, Senior Radiographer at the Alexandra Hospital’s Radiology Department served 37 years; and Ms. Mary Pemberton, served as a cook at the Alexandra Hospital for 12 years.

They were each presented with a plaque which was presented by Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Health in the NIA.

