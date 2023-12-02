Entertainment

TEN CONESTANTS UNVEILED FOR HAYNES SMITH MS. CARIBBEAN TALENTED TEEN PAGEANT

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

Ten contestants have been confirmed for the 41st edition of the Haynes Smith Ms. Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant, slated for December 30th 2023 at 8pm at the St. Kitts Marriott Reso Ball Room. The organizers disclosed that there has been an oversubscription of countries wanting to participate in the prestigious pageant but thy had to choose the best 10 entries. For the first time in the over four decades history of the pageant, a contestant from Haiti will be participating—18-year-old Bedjina Gilberthe Jean BaptisteAlso, after 36 years, there is a contestant from Guadeloupe, 16-year-old Ambre Chevalier, while the British Virgin Islands will have a representative for the first time in several years.

The 10 contestants in the 2023 Haynes Smith Ms. Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant are: 

Ms. Haiti- Bedjina Gilberthe Jean Baptiste

Ms. Guadeloupe Ambre Chevalier

Ms. BVI Toriah Pryce

Ms Anguilla Amelia Olivaccé 

Ms Antigua and Barbuda Ajanaé Bleau 

Ms. Barbados Shontae Alleyne-Clarke

Ms. Dutch St. Maarten Shiloh Williams 

Ms. French St. Martin Doranyia Pascal 

Ms. Guyana Akilah Fredericks 

Ms. St. Kitts Takyla Hart-Johnson 

Tickets for the show are available on sale online at events.jad.cash. Cost is $EC80 from now until the 25th and EC$100 from 25th until the day of the show. The show is expected to end at 11:45pm after it’s 8pm start. 

