Carmichael claims three-for as Windies U19s level series with South Africa

By: T. Chapman

West Indies Under-19 bounced back with a comfortable win on Tuesday, after a defeat in their first match of the four-match Youth One Day International series against South Africa being held in St Vincent.

Nevisian Jaden Carmichael was the top bowler. He bagged 3 for 25 as South Africa were bowled out for 103 in 31.3 overs. Carmichael has 6 wickets from 2 matches thus far. In the first game, he bagged 3-19.

Left-arm spinner Anderson Mahase picked up two wickets for 34 runs, while Layne and Clarke finished with two for 14 and two for 12, respectively.

Michael Copeland top-scored for 24.

In response, West Indies cruised to victory with 8 wickers to spare. Guyanese opener Matthew Nandu scored 42 from 75 balls. They reached their target in 23.2 overs, final score 104-2. Skipper Ackeem Auguste made 38 while Teddy Bishop chipped in with 25.

South Africa won the series opener by 18 runs on Sunday. The third match scheduled for Thursday 30 December, 2021.