NEW SANDY POINT POLICE STATION FULLY OPERATIONAL

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 30, 2021 (RSCNPF): Officers stationed in Sandy Point are now operating out of their new location in the National Security and Judicial Complex.

Divisional Commander for District “B”, Superintendent Lyndon David, noted that much of what was needed to do business was in place by the evening of December 23, and their services went into full swing on Christmas Eve. Since that day, the Police have been serving the Sandy Point and surrounding communities from the Complex.

“On December 24th, Christmas Eve, operations at the Sandy Point Police Station commenced in the new building based at the National Security and Judicial Complex at Bouncing Hill, Sandy Point, which was officially opened and handed over to the Police on Tuesday, December 21st, 2021. That morning, we had our first person come in sometime after 10 a.m. to report as part of the individual’s bail conditions. We have completed the process of moving all the furniture and equipment from the previous building. Persons can now make their reports at this new location,” Superintendent David explained.

The National Security and Judicial Complex houses the Sandy Point Police Station, the Sandy Point Fire and Rescue Services Station, a Customs and Excise outpost and the District “B” Magistrate’s Court.

Persons can reach the Sandy Point Police Station via telephone by dialling 465-6261.

— 30 —