Caley Greaux Charged With Aiding And Abetting The Commission Of Felony

Basseterre, St. Kitts – June 24, 2025– Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force have arrested and formally charged Caley Greaux of #21 Keys Housing Project for the offence of aiding and abetting the commission of a felony.
The charge stems from an incident that occurred on June 13, 2025.
The charge was laid on June 23, 2025, at the Basseterre Police Station.
Discover more from SKN PULSE
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.