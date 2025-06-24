Breaking News

Caley Greaux Charged With Aiding And Abetting The Commission Of Felony

Basseterre, St. Kitts – June 24, 2025– Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force have arrested and formally charged Caley Greaux of #21 Keys Housing Project for the offence of aiding and abetting the commission of a felony.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred on June 13, 2025.

The charge was laid on June 23, 2025, at the Basseterre Police Station.

