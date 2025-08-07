TAYLOR’S SHOOTING UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Taylor’s Village, St. Kitts, on the night of August 6th, 2025, between 11PM and 11:30PM.

Preliminary investigations indicate that an unidentified assailant discharged multiple rounds at the residence of Ms. Shermin Walters, who was reportedly awakened by the sound of gunfire. Upon inspection, officers observed several bullet holes in one of the home’s windows, as well as damage to furniture within the affected room. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. No arrests have yet been made in connection with the incident.

The Crime Scene Unit processed the area, collecting several items of evidential value to aid the ongoing investigation. The RSCNPF is pursuing all available leads. Updates will be appropriately provided as the investigation develops. In the interim, we strongly urge anyone with information to come forward. Contact the nearest Police station, or call the Crime Stoppers’ Hotline at 707 to share information anonymously. Your vigilance maybe the key to ensuring justice and community safety.

-END-

