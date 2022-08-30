POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL TRAFFIC ACCIDENT IN HALFWAY TREE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 29, 2022 (RSCNPF): The Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident that occurred in Halfway Tree on August 26, 2022.

The accident involved motorcycle PA9083 which was owned and driven by Shakeel Marsham of Godwin Ghaut, motor bus PA3155 owned by Tesroy Greene of Halfway Tree which was parked along the islands main road and motor truck PA793 owned by Alphonso Isaac of Middle Island and driven by Joseph Clarke of Lime Kiln Project.

Investigations so far have revealed that approximately 5:35 p.m. on Friday, PA9083 was traveling towards Sandy Point direction and PA793 was traveling towards Old Road direction. As both vehicles got into the vicinity of Mr. Greene’s Workshop in Halfway Tree the driver of PA9083 collided with the front of PA3155 and fell between PA9083 and PA793. The District Medical Doctor arrived and pronounced Marsham dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed on the body of 23-year-old Shakeel Marsham to determine the exact cause of death.

— 30 —