ST. KITTS AND NEVIS VALUES ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH CUBA, SAYS PRIME MINISTER DR. DREW

L-R: PRIME MINISTER HON. DR. TERRANCE DREW; RESIDENT CUBAN AMBASSADOR TO ST. KITTS AND NEVIS, H.E. DAVID RIVERO PEREZ

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, August 30, 2022 (SKNIS) – The Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, the first Cuban-trained medical doctor to serve as Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, has said that the twin-island Federation will always value the cordial relationship it shares with the Republic of Cuba.



Prime Minister Dr. Drew was at the time addressing guests at a social gathering organized by the Embassy of Cuba in St. Kitts and Nevis and the St. Kitts and Nevis Cuban Alumni Association on Saturday, August 27, 2022.



The event was attended by the Resident Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency David Rivero Perez and his wife; President of the St. Kitts and Nevis Cuban Alumni Association, Mr. Hollis Prentice; President of the St. Kitts and Nevis Cuba Friendship Association, Mrs. Telca Wallace, Cuban graduates, Cubans living in St. Kitts and Nevis, and other specially invited guests.



Prime Minister Dr. Drew indicated that since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1995, St. Kitts and Nevis has benefited tremendously from its relationship with Cuba, particularly as it relates to the educational opportunities available to the people.



“Cuba grew on all of us in many different ways. Even though we were in a different culture, we appreciated the Cuban culture for what it offered to us. Just being in Cuba and having the opportunity to learn a new language and the opportunity really to become professionals and to have the opportunity to become medical doctors, engineers and the whole plethora of professions that we were able to pursue as nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis in Cuba, and so I want to say thanks to Cuba for affording that opportunity to all of us,” the honourable Prime Minister said.



Prime Minister Dr. Drew noted that many of the professionals who were trained in Cuba have gone on to make lasting marks on the development of St. Kitts and Nevis.



He added, “I think we have contributed significantly, not just in medicine even though that is the most popular of the professions, but I think when you go across St. Kitts and Nevis you will find Cuban graduates among the professional fields whatever they might be, and that is to show that Cuba is very serious about education.”



To date, more than 100 nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis have benefited from professional training at various universities in Cuba in areas of medical sciences, economics, and engineering, among others. Currently, there are over two dozen students pursuing career studies in Cuba.



Dr. Drew also used the occasion to reiterate the commitment of his administration to continue and foster even closer ties between St. Kitts and Nevis and Cuba.



