POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL SHOOTING INCIDENT IN NEWTOWN

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 24, 2021 (RSCNPF): The Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred in the Newtown area on September 23, 2021.

Close to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Police Officers responded to a report of a shooting incident in Newtown. Upon arrival, the motionless body of 34-year-old Kishaun Ritchen of Newtown was found lying in Agatha Johnson Lane. Preliminary investigations so far have revealed that Ritchen, and another individual, were walking along the Lane when a masked gunman ran up behind him and shot him. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer.

The scene was processed by personnel from the Forensic Services Unit and several items of evidential value were taken into custody.

Persons with information regarding this matter are urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit by dialling 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468, their nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707 where information can be given anonymously. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

