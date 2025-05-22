Sports

Bring It Swim Team travels to Barbados to Participate in International Invitational

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
By: T. CHAPMAN

Five young athletes from the Bring It Swim team departed the Federation on Tuesday 20th May en route to Barbados, where they will compete in the Sonia O’Neal Memorial International Invitational. The  event will take place from May 22-25.

The members of the team are:
– Akimba Cornelius (8 & under)
– Edith Denne (8 & under)
– Te’adrian Tross (9–10)
– Austin Williams (13–14)
– Skyla Connor (13–14)

The competition is a long-course event, which means all races will be held in a 50-meter pool.

fb img 17479695551151551281522743908622

