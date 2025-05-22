Bring It Swim Team travels to Barbados to Participate in International Invitational

By: T. CHAPMAN

Five young athletes from the Bring It Swim team departed the Federation on Tuesday 20th May en route to Barbados, where they will compete in the Sonia O’Neal Memorial International Invitational. The event will take place from May 22-25.

The members of the team are:

– Akimba Cornelius (8 & under)

– Edith Denne (8 & under)

– Te’adrian Tross (9–10)

– Austin Williams (13–14)

– Skyla Connor (13–14)

The competition is a long-course event, which means all races will be held in a 50-meter pool.

Related