BODY OF MISSING MAN FOUND IN DIEPPE BAY
By: Staff Writer
The body of 40-year-old Mario Riley was found by police on Friday evening.
Riley was found partly clothed along a dirt road leading to Beaumont Park in Dieppe Bay, 12 days after he was reported missing, (March 06, 2022).
The area where his body was found was processed and items of evidential value were collected by Personnel from the Forensic Department.
The Police are appealing to persons who might have information regarding this incident to contact the Tabernacle Police Station by dialling 465-7227, the Violent Crime Unit by dialling 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468, their nearest Police Station or the crime hotline at 707.