POLICE INVESTIGATING FIRE AT PRIMARY SCHOOL

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 19, 2022 (RSCNPF): The Police are investigating a fire at the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School in Molineaux.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services Department in Tabernacle responded to a report of a fire at the school just before 10 p.m. on March 18, 2022. When the Fire Officers arrived at the school they met several classrooms engulfed in flames. The officers acted quickly to extinguish the fire. The classrooms from Kindergarten to grade five and their contents were completely destroyed.

Personnel from the Forensic Department visited and processed the scene.

Persons with information regarding this matter are urged to contact the Tabernacle Police Station by dialing 465-7227, their nearest Police Station or the crime hotline at 707 where information can be given anonymously. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

— 30 —

Disclaimer





This article was posted in its entirety as received by SKN PULSE. This Curation Network & Social Media Agency does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and editorials. Therefore, the views expressed therein are not necessarily those of SKNPULSE or SKN PULSE Social, its sponsors or advertisers.