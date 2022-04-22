Body of Former Nevisian Premier Amory Arrives Home

The body of former Premier, His Excellency Ambassador Vance Winkworth Amory arrives home in Nevis on April 22, 2022

By: Staff Writer

The body of Nevis’ former Premier, His Excellency Ambassador Vance Winkworth Amory arrived in Nevis today, Friday 22 April from St. Kitts.

Amory’s body lay in state at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters in Basseterre on Thursday and Friday.

The Ambassador’s body was then transported to Nevis via a private vessel under military guard, accompanied on the seas by two coastguard vessels.

Members of the military escorted the casket, draped with the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis, from the vessel onto the pier, where they were greeted by Mr. Amory’s wife, Vernita, and a NIA delegation along with Hon. Cleone Stapleton-Simmonds, the lone opposition member.

Premier of Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley, flanked by members of the NIA Cabinet and Opposition MP Hon. Cleone Stapleton-Simmonds, on hand at the Charlestown pier for the arrival of the body of former Premier, His Excellency Ambassador Vance Winkworth Amory from St. Kitts on April 22, 2022

The casket carrying the body of the late Ambassador was placed in a hearse and taken to Elliott’s Funeral Home.

Military bearers turn the body of former Premier, His Excellency Ambassador Vance Winkworth Amory over to his wife Mrs. Vernita Amory, at the Charlestown pier, Nevis on April 22, 2022

His Excellency Amory passed on Wednesday, April 02, 2022 while in the United Kingdom. His body was returned to the Federation on April 20.

Amory devoted much of his adult life to serving his country, his people and the principles for which it stands.

His Excellency the Governor-General, Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton declared an Official Mourning Period in observance of Mr. Amory’s passing to run from April 20 to April 30, 2022.

The former Premier will be afforded a state funeral at the Elquemedo Willett Park on Saturday, April 30, 2022.