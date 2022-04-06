Body Found In Fountain Estate Mountain

Five days after human skeletal remains were found in Bayfords Mountain, police have informed the Media that they found a lifeless body yesterday (Apr. 5) in the Fountain Estate Mountain.





According to the Police, the body was found yesterday and they are working to identify the individual.



On (Mar. 18), exactly 19 days ago, the decomposing body of 40-year-old Mario ‘Reggie’ Riley, who went missing earlier that month, was found along a dirt road leading to Beaumont Park in Dieppe Bay.

Also, Soho resident, 67-year-old Authur Henry, recently went missing and police were searching for him without success.

