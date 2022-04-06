Discussions on Team Unity’s Future Continue On Holy Thursday

Photo (L-R): Deputy Prime Minister and Leader of the People’s Action Movement (PAM), Hon. Shawn Richards; Prime Minister and Leader of the People’s Labour Party (PLP), Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, and Premier of Nevis and Leader of the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM), Hon. Mark Brantley.
Advertise With SKN PULSE

Earlier today a meeting to decide the way forward for Team Unity took place at the Cabinet Room, Government Headquarters with the three leaders of the parties in the coalition namely Shawn Richards, (PAM Leader), Prime Minister Timothy Harris, (People’s Labour Party) and Premier Mark Brantley, (CCM).

Providing limited information, the Office of the Prime Minister issued a statement that said:

Related Posts

Labour To Announce Candidates This Sunday

Premier Brantley’s next monthly press conference scheduled…

Leader of PAM addresses CBI Proceeds For Nevis

the meeting was frank but quite cordial. All participated and exchanged their views on the current state of the coalition and recommendations for the way forward.

Advertise With SKN PULSE

No further details were provided, however, the statement indicated that discussions are to continue next week Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Share
More Stories

5th Annual Caribbean Emancipation Day Celebration Service

GOVERNMENT TO DOUBLE PENALTIES FOR GUN CRIMES

“WE HAVE GREAT EXPECTATIONS OF YOU!” EXECUTIVE COMMAND…

1 of 1,971
error: Our Content Is protected !!

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy