Discussions on Team Unity’s Future Continue On Holy Thursday

Photo (L-R): Deputy Prime Minister and Leader of the People’s Action Movement (PAM), Hon. Shawn Richards; Prime Minister and Leader of the People’s Labour Party (PLP), Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, and Premier of Nevis and Leader of the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM), Hon. Mark Brantley.

Earlier today a meeting to decide the way forward for Team Unity took place at the Cabinet Room, Government Headquarters with the three leaders of the parties in the coalition namely Shawn Richards, (PAM Leader), Prime Minister Timothy Harris, (People’s Labour Party) and Premier Mark Brantley, (CCM).

Providing limited information, the Office of the Prime Minister issued a statement that said:

the meeting was frank but quite cordial. All participated and exchanged their views on the current state of the coalition and recommendations for the way forward.

No further details were provided, however, the statement indicated that discussions are to continue next week Thursday, April 14, 2022.