BLUESKY LAUNCHES GROUP CHATS

By: T. Chapman

Group Chats

Bluesky has officially launched group chats supporting up to 50 participants and already SKN PULSE is using it.

Photo Credit: Bluesky

The feature arrives in version 1.124 of the app.

Chat creators control who can participate and can generate invite links that display as embedded cards when shared in Bluesky posts.

How It Works?

Participant Limit: Up to 50 users per group.

No Media Yet: Currently, direct messages and group chats are text-only; sending pictures or videos is not yet supported.

Management & Privacy

Invite Links: Creators generate an invite link to share privately or publicly (even embedded directly as a card on your timeline).

Participation Rules

When making an invite link, you can set four different rules:

Anyone can join immediately.

Anyone can request to join.

People you follow can join immediately.

People you follow can request to join.

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