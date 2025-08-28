Social Media

How to Repost on Instagram

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read


To repost on Instagram, follow the instructions below…

  1. Update your app: Ensure your Instagram app is updated to the latest version. 
  2. Find a post or reel: Go to the home feed and find a public post or reel you’d like to share. 
  3. Tap the repost icon: Locate the new repost icon (two arrows forming a circle) to the left of the paper airplane icon. 
  4. Add a comment (optional): Tap the thought bubble to add your own text or note to the repost. 
  5. Tap “Add”: Finish the process by tapping the “Add” button to share it to your feed. 

Where to find your Reposts

  • Your profile: All your reposted content will appear in a new, dedicated tab on your profile. 
  • Followers’ feeds: Your followers will see the reposted content in their main feeds. 

