Bid for Geothermal Project Contract to Be Awarded by End of July,  Prime Minister Drew Confirms

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 21, 2025 (PMO) – Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew has announced that the geothermal energy project in Nevis is poised to enter a decisive phase, with the winning contractor for drilling production wells set to be named by the end of July.

Speaking on Freedom FM’s Issues programme on Thursday, July 17, Dr. Drew underscored the significance of this milestone in achieving the government’s Sustainable Island State Agenda, stating, “We have raised the funding to construct the power plant, and by month‑end, the winning bid for the drilling works will be selected.”

This project is a cornerstone of the Federation’s commitment to renewable energy. Negotiations spearheaded by Prime Minister Drew have drawn interest and funding from international stakeholders, including the Caribbean Development Bank, the Saudi Fund for Development, and the UAE’s K&K Group, the latter providing technical leadership alongside Siemens Energy.

Dr. Drew emphasized the transformative impact of geothermal energy on the Federation’s energy outlook and economic trajectory, noting its potential to generate approximately 50–60 MW, sufficient to power both islands and position St. Kitts and Nevis as a potential exporter of clean energy. He stressed, “Once complete, this project will resolve our energy issues and help us secure water and food sustainability.” Reduced energy costs and improved grid stability are expected to benefit households, industries, and the tourism sector, particularly cruise vessels seeking onshore power.

The project is a collaborative federal and Nevis Island Administration initiative. Premier Mark Brantley expressed support for the project in March, describing it as a demonstration of shared leadership and vision.

Prime Minister Drew framed this development as central to the Federation’s broader green agenda, saying, “We need to transition to a sustainable island state with energy at the centre.” He pointed out that harnessing Nevis’ geothermal resources would reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels and lower electricity costs, aligning with national objectives for climate resilience, economic diversification, and social upliftment.

With drilling set to begin imminently and contract awards expected by July 31, the government is advancing rapidly toward operationalizing a geothermal plant and the necessary subsea cable linking Nevis to St. Kitts. Once completed, the facility will be a transformative asset, providing affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy to fuel national development and enhance regional leadership in renewable energy.

