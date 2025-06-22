Breaking News

Ambarishraj Jadhar Charged With Embezzlement

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
jadhar 1

Basseterre, St. Kitts – June 22, 2025 – On June 21, 2025, officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force have arrested and formally charged Mr. Ambarishraj Jadhar of Bird Rock for the offense of embezzlement. The offense is alleged to have been committed on June 18, 2025. 

Investigations into the matter are ongoing. Further updates will be provided as necessary.

