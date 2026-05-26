PUBLIC STATEMENT re: NIGERIA ENTRY DENIAL AMID EBOLA CONCERNS

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, May 26, 2026 (Ministry of National Security): The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis wishes to address the recent decision to deny entry to seventeen nationals of Nigeria who arrived on regional airline flights.



This decision was not taken lightly. It was made on the advice of the competent health authorities, in keeping with our national responsibility to protect public health during a period of heightened global concern regarding Ebola.



The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has publicly indicated that Nigeria is at high risk of Ebola importation, following a dynamic risk assessment related to ongoing transmission in parts of Africa and the movement of persons through major transport hubs. While Nigeria has not recorded a confirmed case linked to the current outbreak, this advisory underscores the need for heightened caution and preparedness.



Saint Kitts and Nevis has always valued its warm and respectful relationship with the people of Nigeria. We remain a welcoming nation, and we deeply regret any inconvenience or distress caused to our Nigerian brothers and sisters affected by this necessary public health measure.



At this time, our foremost duty is to act with caution, responsibility, and in accordance with health guidance, while continuing to treat all persons with dignity and respect.



We ask all persons to comply fully with the laws of Saint Kitts and Nevis to ensure the smooth and orderly implementation of this public health policy.



We sincerely hope that this global health situation will be contained swiftly, allowing normal travel and engagement to resume as soon as possible.



The Government thanks the public for its understanding and cooperation.



End



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