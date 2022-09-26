Lions, Bath romp to wins

MEDIA RELEASE

23 September, 2022

Double strikes by Young Lions’ Zavier Joseph and Omarion Bartlette of visitors Bath United of Nevis inspired their clubs to comfortable wins on the opening night of the inaugural four-team Antigua-Nevis Cup football tournament at the Pigotts Playing Field on Friday.

Joseph strikes aided by Jalan Willock’s conversion capped a fine second-half comeback by Lions who overcame Young Warriors 3-1 in the first game.

Bartlette’s brace after half-time helped the Nevisians blanked Pigotts Bullets 2-0 on their own ground.

Reuben Rubel had given host club Warriors a 12-minute lead which they held until early in the second half before Joseph twice abd Willock exploited defensive lapses to earn Lions a revenge-victory after Warriors had beaten then in the ABFA Knock-Out last month.

Matches continue Saturday with Young Lions opposing Bullets @ 5:30pm and Bath United entertaining Young Warriors @ 7:30pm.

The Antigua-Nevis Cup concludes on Sunday with Bath opposing Young Lions and Bullets taking on Young Warriors.