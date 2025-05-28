BASSETERRE HIGH SCHOOL RECEIVES DONATION FROM MAC PENNIES

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Wednesday, May 28, 2024: Basseterre High School (BHS) was the recipient of a generous donation from local business Mac Pennies Ltd to enhance the school’s administrative and academic operations. The donation came in the form of two high-quality photocopying machines, which were officially handed over during a brief ceremony at the school on Wednesday, May 28.

Mac Pennies Ltd representative, Mr. Mark Pennyfeather, stated

“Operating in the private sector, it is important, no matter how large or small a profit that you make, whatever it is, to give back to what would have contributed to your success. Basseterre High School is an important part of my success, and I am proud to be a past student and have this opportunity to give back and contribute to your future and foundation.”

Mr. Damon Bacchus, principal, expressed gratitude.

“We are grateful for the timely donation. The photocopying machines will be put into use as of next week to help with the printing of exams. We want to say a big thank you to Mr. Mark Pennyfeather and Mac Pennies Ltd.”

The donation provides an opportunity for the school to continue ongoing efforts to upgrade its facilities and provide a more effective learning environment for its students.

-30-

