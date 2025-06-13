HOW TO CLEAR YOUR CRIMINAL RECORD UNDER THE CRIMINAL RECORDS ACT

Persons can now apply to have their criminal convictions expunged. This is according to the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs.

The following press release was issued by the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs this morning, advising of such.

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, June 13, 2025 – The Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs advises the public that persons with certain criminal convictions may now have their records cleared, also known as “expunged,” under the 𝘾𝙧𝙞𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙍𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙧𝙙𝙨 (𝙍𝙚𝙝𝙖𝙗𝙞𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙤𝙛 𝙊𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙨) 𝘼𝙘𝙩.

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐬 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬

If you were convicted of simple cannabis possession (56 grams of cannabis or less, or 15 grams of resin or less), or for cultivations where the sentence imposed was imprisonment for a term not exceeding 3 years, your conviction has already been expunged by law. You do not need to apply.

𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐍𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲?

If your conviction does not fall into the cannabis categories above, but you meet one of the following rehabilitation periods without reoffending, you may apply using Form I:

𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐖𝐚𝐢𝐭 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 (𝐑𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝)

Non-custodial sentence (e.g. fine) 3 years

Imprisonment ≤ 6 months 5 years

Imprisonment between 6–18 months 8 years

Imprisonment between 18 months–3 yrs 10 years

Submit Form I at the Criminal Records Department, Basseterre Police Station, Monday–Thursday, 8:30–10:00 AM.

𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 – 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐈𝐈

If your conviction does not meet the criteria above, you may still request a review by the Criminal Records (Rehabilitation of Offenders) Committee by submitting Form II to the Attorney General’s Office.

This independent committee—made up of legal, law enforcement, and rehabilitation professionals—reviews applications fairly and confidentially.

𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐁𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐝

Expungement is not allowed for serious crimes such as: Murder or Manslaughter; Treason; Sexual offences; or Firearms and Ammunition offences. These are permanently recorded.

𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Call the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs at 869-467-1013. Forms are available at the Criminal Records Department, Basseterre Police Station.

