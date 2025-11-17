SHOOTING INCIDENT IN LIME KILN UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION



The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is investigating a shooting

incident that occurred on November 15th, 2025, between the hours of 4:30 AM and 5 AM

at Lime Kiln, St. Kitts.



Wasim Bradshaw of Sandy Point, St. Kitts, reported that he heard gunshots while driving in the vicinity of the National Emergency Management Agency’s building. Shortly thereafter, he observed a number of bullet holes in the right side of his vehicle. No

injuries were sustained as a result of the incident.

The Crime Scene Unit of the RSCNPF processed both scenes and collected some items of evidential value.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, and updates will be

appropriately issued as they progress.

Anyone with information that could assist in the pursuit of justice is encouraged to

contact the nearest Police station or report anonymously via the Crime Stoppers’ hotline,

707.



— 30 —