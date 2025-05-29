BASSETERRE HIGH SCHOOL LAUNCHES CHESS CLUB

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Thursday, May 29, 2025: Basseterre High School (BHS) launched its first Chess Club, a dynamic new initiative to foster critical thinking, strategic planning, and academic excellence among students on Wednesday, May 28.

Mr. Hiram Williams, a founding member of the St. Kitts Chess Association, a dedicated group of active chess players committed to promoting and organizing the game of chess in St. Kitts, spoke to the students about the benefits of playing chess.

“Through chess, you can develop creativity and imagination, problem-solving skills, strengthened Maths skills, memory retention, and build concentration. It enhances critical thinking skills and decision making, boosts confidence, and most importantly, encourages sportsmanship and fosters a friendship community. The game of chess is more than moving pieces around the board. It is a game of strategy where you need to think ahead, analyze situations, and plan your next move.”

Mr. Frank Gordon, Managing Director of Gordon’s Enterprises and one of the founding members of the St. Kitts Chess Association, graciously donated several chess sets to the school in aid of their new chess club. He encouraged the students to care for the sets as they hold a lot of opportunities for them.

Mr. Damon Bacchus, principal, conveyed his appreciation to Mr. Gordon.

“I would like to thank Mr. Frank Gordon and Gordon’s Enterprises for their timely donation of the chess sets for our new chess club.”

The initiative is part of a broader push by the school to enhance extracurricular offerings and provide students with positive, intellectually stimulating environments.

