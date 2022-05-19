Nevis Premier to host monthly press conference on May 26

Photo caption: Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis
Advertise With SKN PULSE

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 19, 2022) — Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis will host his monthly press conference on Thursday May 26, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA) Cabinet Room on the 2nd Floor of the Social Security Building at Pinney’s Estate.

During the press conference, Premier Brantley will provide updates on matters of national interest. Members of the press will have the opportunity to field questions.

Related Posts

SKNLP expresses alarm over ‘irregularities’ in the…

Isles Congratulates Primary School Relay Champions, CPS

Address to the people of Nevis by Premier Hon. Mark…

The event will be broadcast live on the Nevis Island Administration’s Nevis Television (NTv) Channel 99, NevisTvOnline.com, NTv Go App, Nevis Television Facebook page and Nevis Newscast YouTube channel. It will also be available on Voice of Nevis (VON) Radio, Freedom FM and WINN FM.

Advertise With SKN PULSE

END

Share
More Stories

ANTIGUA TO WELCOME MORE AMERICAN AIRLINES FLIGHTS AS DEMAND…

Canada Will Not Welcome Unvaccinated Tourists for Some Time…

CONSTABLE LEON MICHAEL NAMED 2017 CONSTABLE OF THE YEAR FOR…

1 of 2,012
error: Our Content Is protected !!

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy