Barbados recorded 164 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Barbados recorded 164 new COVID-19 cases, 65 males and 99 females, from the 585 tests carried out on Sunday, April 17, by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory.

Of the positive cases, 20 persons were under the age of 18, and 144 were 18 years and older. There were 85 people in isolation facilities, while 3,133 were in home isolation.

An 86-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man, who were both unvaccinated, passed away from the viral illness on Sunday. As at April 17, there were 386 COVID-19 related deaths.

The public health laboratory has conducted 632,869 tests since February 2020, and recorded 64,794 COVID-19 cases (29,886 males and 34,908 females).

Under the National Vaccination Programme for COVID-19, the total number of persons with at least one dose is 161,509 (70.7 per cent of the eligible population).

The total number of fully vaccinated persons is 151,635 (55.9 per cent of the total population or 66.4 per cent of the eligible population). The eligible population represents those persons who are 12 years and older.

BGIS