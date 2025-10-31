SVG General Election Date Announced – 27th November 2025

By: Tito Chapman

General elections in St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) will be on November 27, 2025.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister, Dr Ralph Gonsalves, on Tuesday evening at a mass rally of his Unity Labour Party (ULP) which was held on the grounds of the Richmond Hill Playing Field.

Parliament was dissolved on Tuesday, October 28, and nomination day is set for November 10.

The ULP is seeking a sixth consecutive term in office. While the main Opposition New Democratic Party (NDP), led by Dr. Godwin Friday is seeking to take the reigns of government after being in opposition for thr last 24 years.

Fifteen seats are at stake.