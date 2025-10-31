FB IMG 1761909118210
Caribbean News

SVG General Election Date Announced – 27th November 2025

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

By: Tito Chapman

General elections in St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) will be on November 27, 2025.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister, Dr Ralph Gonsalves, on Tuesday evening at a mass rally of his Unity Labour Party (ULP) which was held on the grounds of the Richmond Hill Playing Field.

Parliament was dissolved on Tuesday, October 28, and nomination day is set for November 10.

The ULP is seeking a sixth consecutive term in office. While the main Opposition New Democratic Party (NDP), led by Dr. Godwin Friday is seeking to take the reigns of government after being in opposition for thr last 24 years.

Fifteen seats are at stake.

Share This Article
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month

You Might Also Like

error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy