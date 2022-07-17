Women Candidates In St Kitts and Nevis’ 2022 Election

By: Tito Chapman

The race is on for the 2022 General Elections and there are 7 women vying for seats across the 11 constituencies of St. Kitts and Nevis, (St. Kitts – 4; Nevis – 3).

Six of the seven women will be contesting for the first time. Akilah Byron-Nisbett is the only candidate who is contesting as an incumbent, having won St. Christopher #3 in 2020.

The Nevis Reformation Party and the People’s Labour Party will be fielding two female candidates.

The People’s Action Movement, the St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party and the Moral Restoration Movement will field one female candidate each.

The women candidates are:

Nevis Reformation Party: (Nevis)

– Dr. Janice Daniel Hodge – Nevis #11 St. Thomas and St. James

– Dr. Patricia Bartlette – Nevis #9 St. Paul and St. John



St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party: (St. Kitts)

– Marsha Henderson – St. Christopher #2

People’s Labour Party: (St. Kitts)

– Jacqueline Byrant – St. Christopher #1

– Akilah Byron-Nisbett – St. Christopher #3

People’s Action Movement: (St. Kitts)

Natasha Grey-Brookes – St. Christopher #1

Moral Restoration Movement: (Nevis)

– Patricia Jeffers – Nevis #11 St. Thomas and St. James.