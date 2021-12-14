ANGUILLA RECORDS FOURTH ROAD FATALITY FOR 2021

By: Royal Anguilla Police Force

Anguilla has recorded its fourth road fatality for the year on Monday 13th December 2021. The incident was a road traffic collision involving the driver of an SUV while traveling along the Jeremiah Gumbs Highway.

As a result of the collision, Kareem Bradley a 31-year-old male of Little Harbour who was the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

A Family Liaison Officer has been assigned to the family of the deceased.

The RAPF takes this opportunity to extend its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, and may they find solace in this time of bereavement.