Two Students from ALHCS on attachment with RAPF

Source: Royal Anguilla Police Force

Two students of the Albena Lake Hodge Comprehensive School (ALHCS) are presently on attachment with the Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF). The two students, Tyler Lake and Reniqua Proctor were part of the 2021 summer placement program, between the ALHCS and the RAPF. Upon conclusion of their placement, the students expressed a desire to return and Commissioner of Police Mr. David Lynch decided to accommodate them.

On Friday 10th December 2021, Commissioner Lynch met with the interns for a brief welcome ceremony, as part of his words of encouragement to them he urged them to make the best of the opportunity and feel free to ask any questions which they are not clear about.

Present at the brief ceremony was the Inspector in charge of Corporate Development Inspector Randolph Yearwood, Sergeant Kevin Edwards, and the RAPF placement program coordinator Officer Marcell Dottin.