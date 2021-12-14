SKNFA Youth Referees Course Attracts 27 Participants

The St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association, held a Youth referees’ course, which opened on the evening of Wednesday 8th December and concluded yesterday, Monday 13 December.

The course which was held at Football House in St. Kitts had twenty seven participants comprising of young men and women.

In a brief ceremony, General Secretary of the SKNFA Techell McLean, officially opened the course and urged the participants to make the best use of the material to be provided.

John Bergan, Chairman of the referees’ committee, had high praises for the convener of the course, Malcolm Ramsey.

Mr. Ramsey is one of the best FIFA referees’ instructors in the CFU and CONCACAF. John Bergan

In addition, he highlighted the improvements shown by local referees in recent times.

In outlining his expectations of the course, Convener of the course, Malcolm Ramsey, said: